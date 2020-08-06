COVID-19 | With 1,299 fresh cases, Capital’s tally reaches 1,41,531

New Delhi

06 August 2020 22:46 IST

City now has 10,348 active cases and 466 containment zones

As many as 1,299 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,41,531, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

With 15 more deaths being reported, the death toll has climbed to 4,059.

Recovery count

Of the total cases, 1,27,124 people have recovered and there are 10,348 active cases at present. The number of active cases was 27,007 on July 1. Currently, there are 466 containment zones.

As per Thursday’s bulletin, testing has also picked up pace. A total of 20,436 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, which is a little more than the average number of tests done per day in July.

The number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 21 consecutive days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 – highest so far – and since then it has been dropping.

Of the total 20,436 tests done in the past 24 hours, 71.9% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity compared to RT-PCR tests.

The number of people admitted to COVID-19 hospitals has been decreasing. On July 1, a total of 5,892 beds in COVID-19 hospitals were occupied and it has decreased to 3,024 on Thursday.

Home isolation

During the same period, the number of COVID-19-positive people in home isolation has also decreased from 16,703 to 5,244.