COVID-19 victims to get Waqf Board graveyard

The Delhi Waqf Board on Thursday designated one of its graveyards to bury those who die from COVID-19. The Board’s Chief Executive Officer, SM Ali, wrote to the Delhi government in this regard.

According to the Board, the Jadeed Qurustaan graveyard near Millennium Park has been earmarked for burying COVID-19 patients which has been designated the “COVID-19 graveyard”.

‘A hard time’

“As you are aware that we are facing a hard time due to the spread of COVID 19 and its effects…one major problem faced by the public is to pay the last rights if COVID victims. It has been reported that due to the lack of information the general public is not allowing to burial the victim of Corona in graveyards of Delhi, which is unfortunate [sic],” he wrote.

“In order to facilitate the last right of COVID victim the office of DWB is pleased to designate one of its graveyard as ‘COVID19 graveyard’ [SIC],” he ADDED.

According to government sources, however, no such arrangements have been made for, or at, cremation grounds so far.