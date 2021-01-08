‘COVID-19 vaccine doses to be guarded like ballots during polls’

Police personnel, private guards, CCTVs to guard around 600 such centres in city

The COVID-19 vaccine doses will be guarded with as much caution as ballots are done during elections, said a senior Delhi Police officer on Thursday.

The officer said there will be around 600 such centres in the city. He said instructions have been issued to all district DCPs regarding the security arrangements and crowd management at the vaccination centres.

“A meeting was held with the in-charges of the centres where they were instructed to deploy a private security guard and instal CCTVs,” the officer added.

The area will be guarded round-the-clock by police personnel. The SHOs concerned have been ordered to visit the centres and supervise the security arrangements with officers from the Delhi government.

The officer said burglary is a major threat at the centres, which might see some crowding. If required, paramilitary personnel will also be deployed at sensitive centres.

“Out of over 600 centres, a list of sensitive centres has been prepared where extra security personnel will be deployed. During the vaccine dry run, detailed reports from each centre were gathered. The shortcomings will be rectified before the vaccination begins. Apart from security, the law and order around the centres is also on the priority list,” added the officer.

The police officers have been instructed to provide safety kits and place other required arrangements for police personnel deployed for security duty at the centres.