COVID-19 threat drives many to hospital

GURUGRAM

21 March 2020 01:37 IST

Gurugram hospital sees rush of patients with symptoms of flu; OPD capacity doubled

The Sector 10 Civil Hospital here has witnessed a huge influx of patients with symptoms of flu such as running nose and cough over the last couple of days in the wake of COVID-19 threat, forcing the authorities to double the capacity of the Outdoor Patients Department for general medicines to deal with the sudden rush.

Medical Superintendent, Civil Hospital, Maneesh Rathee, told The Hindu that the diseases related to ENT and general medicine went up due to change in weather conditions, but the rush of patients with flu was far more this year due to the panic situation arising out of COVID-19 threat.

Patients ask for virus test

“The patients with running nose, sore throat and cough are inundating hospital seeking test for COVID-19. We try to educate them that the COVID-19 test is conducted only in case of a travel history to the affected countries, close contact with affected persons or symptoms such as high grade fever accompanied by dry cough and difficulty in breathing,” said Mr. Rathee.

Advertising

Advertising

He said the hospital authorities were forced to increase the number of OPD doctors for general medicines to four from two to deal with the rush.

“Sometimes, we even opened the fifth OPD to deal with the patients,” said Mr. Rathee.

Hailing from Uttar Pradesh, Ashutosh, staying at Nathupur village, said he had body-ache and running nose and though he would not have come for examination in the normal circumstances, he decided to see the doctor to rule out COVID-19.

“I asked the doctor to test me for the virus, but he told me that it was viral and there was no need to worry. I am feeling rest assured now,” said Ashutosh, who works with a finance firm.

Another patient, Amit, said that he had diarrhoea and cough for the last 24 hours so he decided to visit the doctor. “In normal circumstance, I would have waited for a couple of days, but I did not want to take any chances in view of the present situation,” said Amit, a bank employee.

Sudha, a female security guard, said the patients at the registration counters spilled over to the park outside the building and it was not manageable on a few occasions. “The dedicated counter for the pregnant women too had to be opened for OPD registration to deal with the crowd a day ago,” said Sudha.

Doctor Monika at Ayush OPD said she prescribed medicines to her patients for a month now instead of a fortnight earlier to avoid footfall.“I tell the patients to come after a month. If they come to hospital in these conditions, they are at the risk of catching infection and also add to the chaos,” said Dr. Monika.