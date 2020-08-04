COVID-19 tests fall by 50% in city

New Delhi

04 August 2020 23:21 IST

674 new cases reported as active cases dip below 10K mark

With the number of daily COVID-19 tests falling by 50%, the new cases stayed below the 1,000 mark in Delhi for the third consecutive day on Tuesday. A total of 674 new cases were reported in the past 24 hours and the total tally now stands at 1,39,156, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.

Of the total cases, 1,25,226 people have recovered and there are only 9,897 active cases.

Also, 12 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,033.

In July, an average 19,684 tests were done every day, whereas only 9,295 tests were done in the past 24 hours, according to today’s bulletin.

Also, there were 499 containment zones in the city.

Sero survey

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that collection of blood samples for a serological survey in the city will take “one or two” more days than the earlier set deadline of August 5.

“Around 15,000 samples will be taken,” Mr. Jain said.

On Tuesday, The Hindu had reported that though the survey started on Saturday, it will begin in three of the 11 districts only from Tuesday, which will be completed by August 7.

During the serological survey, blood samples of random people from across the city will be taken to check how many per cent of them have developed antibodies against the COVID-19 virus.

The Minister also said that the city is better placed in the fight against COVID-19.