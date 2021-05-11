COVID-19 surge | Produce vaccine on a war footing, says Delhi CM Kejriwal

Terming the pandemic ‘a major challenge’, he called for a national policy to ensure the vaccination of each citizen of the country.

Terming it “a major challenge” confronting the whole country, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday called for the production of COVID-19 vaccination on a war footing and a national policy to ensure jabs for each Indian citizen.

In a video message to the media, he suggested that more companies be roped in to manufacture the vaccine and that “each plant” in the country deemed fit to manufacture doses be engaged in doing so.

“The second wave of COVID-19 seems to be abating and the number of cases is also reducing; but we are facing a big problem — that of vaccine shortage,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are administering 1.25 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccination per day and will soon increase this to over 3 lakh; but there aren’t enough vaccines. This is an issue behind faced by many States and some have not been able to begin the vaccination programmes.”

Why were just two manufacturers currently engaged in vaccine production, the Chief Minister asked.

The Centre should take the formulae for manufacturing the vaccine from these companies and hand it to other companies to increase production, Mr. Kejriwal suggested.

“We need to ramp up vaccine manufacturing on a war footing and need a national policy for the vaccination of each citizen. This is the only way of ensuring that we vaccinate all Indian citizens as soon as possible,” Mr. Kejriwal said.