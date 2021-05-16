COVID-19 surge: Lockdown in Delhi extended for another week

‘We need to extend the lockdown as we cannot afford to lose the gains made so far in combating the virus,’ says CM Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the ongoing lockdown that was in place till May 17 would be extended for another week due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was first imposed on April 19 and the Delhi government has been extending it every week. Last week, the Delhi Metro that was earlier functioning was also shut down.

Coronavirus updates — May 16, 2021

“The COVID-19 situation has been improving in Delhi with the number of cases and positivity rate going down steadily in the past few days. But we need to extend the lockdown as we cannot afford to lose the gains made so far in combating the virus,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority in its order told officials to ensure strict compliance with the lockdown rules and take strict action against those found to be violating them.