COVID-19 surge: Some Delhi hospitals get oxygen after low stocks a day earlier

New Delhi:

21 April 2021 11:26 IST

“None of our hospitals have two-three days’ stock of oxygen, which should be there ideally,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

Delhi government-run GTB Hospital and Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, a private hospital, have received medical oxygen during last night for COVID-19 treatment, hospital authorities said on Wednesday.

But the oxygen demand is very high due to the spike in admissions and the supply is still less, according to hospitals.

Many city hospitals, including these two hospitals, said on Tuesday that their oxygen stock would last only a few hours and requested help from the government.

Advertising

Advertising

“Some other hospitals also received oxygen supply over the night, but none of our hospitals have two-three days' stock of oxygen, which should be there ideally,” a Delhi government spokesperson said.

Around 10.20 p.m. on Tuesday, Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said that oxygen stock in GTB Hospital, the second largest Delhi government hospital, may not last beyond 2 a.m. on Wednesday and sought help from the Central government.

Earlier on Tuesday, multiple hospitals in the city said that their oxygen stock would last only for 7-12 hours and “people will die” if they did not get oxygen.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reiterated there was a serious oxygen crisis and again sought help from the Central government. “Serious oxygen crisis persists in Delhi. I again urge Centre to urgently provide oxygen to Delhi. Some hospitals are left with just a few hours of oxygen,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.