COVID-19 surge | Delhi lockdown extended till May 17

09 May 2021 12:38 IST

Metro services suspended; CM Kejriwal says the positivity rate in the capital has dipped following the lockdown

NEW DELHI Delhi Metro services will be suspended from May 10 till May 17 as the Delhi government announced a more stringent lockdown in the city for a week.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in a digital statement, announced that the lockdown in the Capital that was due to end on May 10, would be extended to May 17.

Mr. Kejriwal said that because of the lockdown, the positivity rate in the capital that peaked at 36-37% in April has started coming down and over the past few days has settled below 25%. “Cases have come down, but we need to extend the lockdown. If we do not, we will lose what we have gained. We need to save lives at this point despite the hardships and will extend it by another week,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

The Chief Minister said that the government has used to the lockdown to improve the health infrastructure in the Capital.

“Over the past few days our oxygen situation has also improved and we have improved the system. We are no longer getting as many SOS calls and hearing that hospitals have run out of oxygen,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He added that the decision to extend the lockdown has been taken after consulting all stakeholders.

On the vaccination drive, he said that the 18-44 year-old category has shown a tremendous response to get vaccinated but vaccine stock in the capital is low and the government is hoping that the Central government will provide vaccines soon.