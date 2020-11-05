COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said the COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in the city due to rising air pollution and appealed to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.
Addressing an online media briefing, Mr. Kejriwal said he along with his cabinet ministers will perform ‘Lakshmi Puja’ at 7.39 p.m. at some place and urged Delhiites to join them from their homes by watching it on television.
The chief minister said that at present, Delhi has been facing two issues – the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising air pollution – adding that the AAP government is making all efforts to deal with the situation.
“The COVID-19 situation is deteriorating in Delhi due to rising air pollution,” he said while appealing to people to avoid bursting firecrackers this Diwali.
“If we burst firecrackers on this Diwali, we are playing with the lives of our children and families..” he added.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath