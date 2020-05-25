COVID-19 situation in Delhi under control: Kejriwal

The Coronavirus outbreak in the capital is “under control” a week after lockdown restrictions were eased in the city, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Monday.

He said, Delhi was prepared for a possible upsurge in COVID-19 cases even as most patients were seen to be exhibiting “mild symptoms.”

“It has been a week since restrictions in the lockdown were eased; the situation is under control. We were apprehensive only about two things: an increase in the number of deaths due to COVID and pressure on the hospital and health infrastructure,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“Cases have increased in the city since restrictions were eased, yes, but most cases of the coronavirus in Delhi are of those with mild symptoms who are being treated at home. The situation is under control,” he said.

According to Mr. Kejriwal, there was an increase of around 3,500 patients in the city since lockdown restrictions were eased last week and 2,500 cured during the same time.

Delhi government hospitals, he said, have 3,829 beds, of which oxygen is available on 3,164. Only 1,478 of these beds are currently occupied and 11 of the available 250 ventilators are being used.

“At private hospitals, 608 of the total 677 beds were occupied; 15 of the 72 ventilators were being used; that is why the government issued an order yesterday to such hospitals to reserve beds for coronavirus patients,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

“We are ready for a possible upsurge in the number of serious coronavirus patients...In the next few days at GTB hospital, there will be an additional 1,500 oxygen beds for COVID patients,” he said.

“We are in the process of formulating a system which will ensure that anyone who has contracted COVID knows precisely where to go and admit themselves,” he said.