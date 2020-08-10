COVID-19 situation in Capital under control, asserts Kejriwal

NEW DELHI

10 August 2020

Inaugurating a 200-bed facility, CM said the parameters are looking good in city

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that the COVID-19 situation in the Capital is under control and all the parameters in Delhi are looking good.

“The recovery rate is improving, the positivity ratio and death rate are decreasing. However, novel coronavirus is an unpredictable pandemic and no one knows what might happen tomorrow. If the situation goes out of control again, the Delhi government is fully prepared to deal with it,” the CM said. He was speaking after inaugurating a hospital in Ambedkar Nagar. The CM said that the hospital will soon have a total capacity of 600 beds. But 200 beds with oxygen supply have been made available to treat COVID-19 patients.

He said that the construction of the hospital began in 2013 as there was no large hospital in Ambedkar Nagar and there was a demand from the people.

“The 200 beds which will be made operational from today [Sunday] will be a huge help in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. Oxygen is available on all beds as it is the primary requirement in their treatment,” Mr. Kejriwal said. He said he hoped the 200 beds will remain unused until the entire hospital becomes fully functional.

The hospital was not scheduled to begin for a few more months but 200 beds were inaugurated as the government was making every effort to improve the health infrastructure of the city. “I want to thank and congratulate engineers, doctors and all the people for their efforts in making this hospital available,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

This is the second hospital he has inaugurated during the pandemic. On July 25, Mr. Kejriwal had inaugurated a 450-bed hospital in Burari which will eventually have a total of 700 beds.