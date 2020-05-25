Delhi

COVID-19: Senior sanitation supervisor at AIIMS dies

A senior sanitation supervisor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Heer Lal died due to COVID-19 on May 24.

A senior sanitation supervisor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Heer Lal died due to COVID-19 on May 24.   | Photo Credit: V. Sudershan

A canteen worker also died of the pandemic in the past week.

A senior sanitation supervisor at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Heer Lal died due to COVID-19 here on May 24. “He tested positive for COVID-19 despite taking precautions,” said a hospital staff.

This comes after a canteen staff also died of the pandemic in the past week.

Meanwhile, responding to questions about the quality of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) coveralls being provided to medical staff and others, the Ministry said on May 25 that the Central government’s PPE coverall procuring agency, HLL Lifecare Limited (HLL), took in supplies only after getting coveralls tested and approved by one of the eight labs nominated by the Ministry of Textiles (MoT).

“It is only after their products qualify in the test prescribed by the technical committee (JMG) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, that they are procured,” noted the Ministry.

It added that HLL was also undertaking random sampling of the supplies being made, for which a testing protocol had been devised.

In case of any failure, the company would be disqualified for any supplies.

The Ministry added that India now had significantly ramped up its domestic production capacity of PPEs and N-95 masks, and the requirements of the States/UTs were being sufficiently met.

“Today, the country is producing more than 3 lakh PPEs and N95 masks per day. States/UTs as well as central institutions have been provided with around 111.08 lakh N-95 masks and around 74.48 lakh PPE,” it added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 25, 2020 1:23:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-19-senior-sanitation-supervisor-at-aiims-dies/article31668831.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY