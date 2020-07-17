COVID-19 recoveries nearing 1 lakh mark

The Capital on Friday recorded 26 deaths due to COVID-19 and saw more recoveries than new cases in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin issued by the Delhi government.

The number of new cases in the past 24 hours was 1,462, which takes the overall total to 1,20,107. More encouragingly, the number of recovered patients have inched towards one lakh mark (99,301 recoveries). A total of 1,608 of these happened in the past 24 hours. The number of people who have died due to the virus stands at 3, 571.

Currently, there are 17,235 active cases, out of which 9,596 are in home isolation. Out of the 15,474 available hospital beds, 3,696 are occupied. The government said that Dedicated Covid Care Centres and Dedicated Covid Health Centres have 6,980 and 376 vacant beds.

The bulletin added that 6,270 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat and 14,194 rapid antigen tests were conduced in the past 24 hours. The total number of people tested in the Capital is at 7,77,125, which is 40,901 tests per million.