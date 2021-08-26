COVID-19 Rapid Response Centre opens at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital

It has a 23-bed ICU and centralised oxygen supply: officials

Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a ‘COVID-19 rapid response centre’ at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital on Wednesday.

The centre will offer immediate treatment to patients upon arrival without waiting for admission.

As the city is preparing for a possible third wave, the Minister said more such centres will be opened to ensure efficient emergency response.

The centre has been divided into two areas: a seven-bed triage area and a 23-bed ICU. All beds have multipara monitors with critical care equipment like ventilators, BIPAP machines, HFNC and crash carts, an official said.

It is fully equipped with a centralised oxygen supply. A rapid response team, comprising critical care consultants, resident doctors, nursing staff and orderlies, and technicians will man the centre round the clock.

“This centre will ensure immediate treatment to patients upon arrival without waiting for admission and the patients will be shifted later on to the wards concerned depending on their condition,” Mr. Jain said.

City reports one death

Meanwhile, the city reported only one COVID-19 death and 35 new cases in the past 24 hours, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government. While the total cases stood at 14,37,550, the death toll touched 25,080.

A total of 73,511 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate was 0.05%. Of the total cases, 14,12,081 people have recovered and there are only 389 active cases, the health bulletin stated.