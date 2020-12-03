COVID-19 positivity rate drops to 5% in Capital

New Delhi

03 December 2020 00:45 IST

78,949 tests yield 3,944 new cases

On a day when Delhi witnessed the highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours — 78,949 — only 3,944 new cases were reported and the positivity rate was 5%, which is lower than the average daily positivity of 11.65%recorded in November, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Wednesday.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain said that cases and positivity rate were coming down. “Positivity declined to 5% today from 15.26% on 7th Nov. Highest total tests 78,949 and highest RT PCR test 36,370 ever with lowest RT PCR positivity of 8.99%. Steadily corona cases and positivity coming down. Hope this will continue (sic),” he tweeted.

Also, 82 more deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, pushing the toll to 9,342, as per the bulletin.

Of the total 5,78,324 cases, 5,38,680 people have recovered and there are 30,302 active cases.

Of the total 18,693 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 60.5% were vacant. About 73.9% of ICU beds with ventilators for COVID-19 patients were occupied till Wednesday night and 59.7% of ICU beds without ventilators were taken, as per the government data.

In November, when the cases were high, there were days when more than 50% beds were occupied and about 90% of ICU beds with ventilators were full.

There were 5,772 containment zones in the city as of Wednesday.