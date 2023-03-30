COVID-19 positivity over 10% in New Delhi, but no need to panic, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

March 30, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on March 30, 2023 said that COVID-19 cases are increasing, but there is no need to panic and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“COVID-19 positivity is more than 10%, but it is not a cause of worry as number of tests being done are less. There is no need to panic. The strains that are coming up in genome sequencing are not worrying,” .

Mr. Bharadwaj said that people who have influenza or flu-like symptoms should wear masks. People visiting hospital should wear masks

He also said that the virus was also found in the sewage for the past three weeks.

The Minister made the statements after he chaired a meeting with senior officials on March 30, 2023, a day after daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year.

The Chief Minister will chair a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation on March 31, 2023 at 12 pm.