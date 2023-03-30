ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19 positivity over 10% in New Delhi, but no need to panic, says Saurabh Bharadwaj

March 30, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - New Delhi

Bharadwaj said that people who have influenza or flu-like symptoms should wear masks. Chief Minister will chair a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation on Friday 

The Hindu Bureau

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on March 30, 2023 said that COVID-19 cases are increasing, but there is no need to panic and the government is closely monitoring the situation.

“COVID-19 positivity is more than 10%, but it is not a cause of worry as number of tests being done are less. There is no need to panic. The strains that are coming up in genome sequencing are not worrying,” .

Mr. Bharadwaj said that people who have influenza or flu-like symptoms should wear masks. People visiting hospital should wear masks  

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Delhi COVID-19 Review meeting | Video Credit: ANI

He also said that the virus was also found in the sewage for the past three weeks.

The Minister made the statements after he chaired a meeting with senior officials on March 30, 2023, a day after daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi climbed to 300 for the first time since August 31 last year.

The Chief Minister will chair a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation on March 31, 2023 at 12 pm. 

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US