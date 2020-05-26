COVID-19 outbreak in city under control: CM

The COVID-19 outbreak in the city is “under control”, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said at a digital briefing on Monday — a week after lockdown restrictions were eased in the city.

He , however, added that the government was prepared for a possible upsurge in cases even as, according to him, most patients of the disease were seen to be exhibiting “mild symptoms”.

Since the curbs were eased, Mr. Kejriwal said there had been around 3,500 new cases, and around 2,500 patients had recovered. He added that around 2,000 new beds have been reserved in 117 private hospitals, along with 2,500 beds that are currently available in government hospitals.

“We are also preparing around 1,500 beds in GTB Hospital,” said the CM.

“It has been a week since some relaxations were given. After a period of one week, I can say that the situation is under control and there is no need to worry. We had expected a sudden rise in cases after the relaxations and that has happened, but there is no need to worry,” he said.

“The situation will get worrisome in two cases: if there is a steady rise in the death rate and if the cases are so severe that it leads to the collapse of our healthcare system,” he added.

Mr. Kejriwal said there are 3,829 beds in government hospitals out of which 3,164 beds had oxygen availability. Only 1,478 beds are currently occupied leaving around 2,500 beds unoccupied. There are 250 ventilators available in government hospitals of which only 11 are being used. There are 72 ventilators in private hospitals out of which only 15 are being used, he added.

Home isolation

“Most of the new cases of COVID-19 have mild symptoms or are asymptomatic. These cases do not need to be admitted to hospitals and are advised to follow home isolation. My team stays in regular touch with them,” he said. Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday ordered all District Magistrates to appoint SDM-level officers as nodal officers to ensure unhindered supply of essential services and medicines to people who have tested positive for COVID-19 and are under home isolation.