Delhi

COVID-19 norms: Order on closure of two prominent markets in west Delhi withdrawn

A market place in New Delhi on Nov. 19, 2020.   | Photo Credit: AP

The district administration ordered the shutting down of two prominent markets for not adhering to COVID-19 norms in west Delhi here on Sunday. The order was, however, withdrawn soon after.

According to the order, the Punjabi Basti Market and the Janta Market in Nangloi were directed to close till November 30 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.

An order to this effect was issued by Dharmendra Kumar, additional DM, for the West district. In another order, however, the previous one directing the closure was withdrawn.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government had written to the Centre to seek powers to effect shutdowns in city markets in case of violation of norms.

