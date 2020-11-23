COVID-19 norms: Order on closure of two prominent markets in west Delhi withdrawn

The district administration ordered the shutting down of two prominent markets for not adhering to COVID-19 norms in west Delhi here on Sunday. The order was, however, withdrawn soon after.
According to the order, the Punjabi Basti Market and the Janta Market in Nangloi were directed to close till November 30 for violating COVID-19 guidelines and social distancing norms.
An order to this effect was issued by Dharmendra Kumar, additional DM, for the West district. In another order, however, the previous one directing the closure was withdrawn.
Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi government had written to the Centre to seek powers to effect shutdowns in city markets in case of violation of norms.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath