Delhi

COVID-19: No more posters outside people under home quarantine in Delhi

A medical health worker personal protective equipment (PPE) collects food boxes from a cart inside a quarantine centre for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) patients amidst the spread of the disease at an indoor sports complex in New Delhi, on September 22, 2020. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Staff Reporter New Delhi 08 October 2020 12:50 IST
Updated: 08 October 2020 12:50 IST

The Delhi government has decided to end the system of putting up posters outside houses of people under home quarantine with their names and other details and has directed district officials to remove all such posters, according to officials.

“District officials have been directed not to put up posters anymore and also remove the ones which are currently there,” a Delhi government official told The Hindu.

When asked why the government has decided to end the system, the official said, “Due to stigma connected with the disease and posters outside their houses, people are not coming forward to get tested for the virus, even when they have symptoms. They then go to hospitals only when they become severe and it leads to complications. By not putting up posters, we are trying to encourage more people to get tested for the virus and bring them into the government's monitoring system.”

The Delhi government is yet to officially confirm the development.

