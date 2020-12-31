COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on December 31, January 1

No restriction on inter-State movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible U.K. strain.

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 p.m. on January 1 to 6 a.m. on January 2.

It stated that not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19.

However, there will be no restriction on inter-State movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.