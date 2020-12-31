Delhi

COVID-19: Night curfew in Delhi on December 31, January 1

A health worker walks past patients being treated at Sardar Patel COVID Care Center hospital in New Delhi, India.   | Photo Credit: AP

The Delhi government has imposed a night curfew on December 31 and January 1 from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. to avoid large gathering during New Year celebrations due to COVID-19 and its highly transmissible U.K. strain.

According to an order issued by Delhi Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the night curfew will also be imposed from 11 p.m. on January 1 to 6 a.m. on January 2.

It stated that not more than 5 people will be allowed to assemble at public places in Delhi during night curfew to avoid large gatherings in view of COVID-19.

However, there will be no restriction on inter-State movement of people and goods during night curfew in Delhi, the chief secretary said in the order.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2020 9:21:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-19-night-curfew-in-delhi-on-december-31-january-1/article33459963.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY