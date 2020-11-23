COVID-19 kills 1 more doctor in Gurugram

FARIDABAD

23 November 2020 00:33 IST

A woman gynaecologist and obstetrician, running a private clinic at NIT-3 here, died due to COVID-19 on Saturday. She was the fourth woman doctor to succumb to the infection in the district, which has seen the highest number of COVID-19 deaths in Haryana.

Dr. Santosh Grover practised at Ashok Nursing Home with her family and had contracted the virus during her job. She died on November 21. Dr. Grover is the second doctor to die due to COVID-19 infection in the district within a week. Earlier, Dr. Archana Bhatia had died of the virus. Dr. Renu Gambhir and Dr. Abha Sabharwal had also contracted the infection earlier and died.

Faridabad Indian Medical Association president Punita Hasija expressed condolences. “We were yet to come to terms with the shocking death of Dr. Bhatia when the news of Dr. Grover’s death dealt us another blow in less than a week,” said Dr. Hasija.

Faridabad has recorded 297 COVID-19 deaths, the highest in the State. It includes 229 deaths of patients with co-morbidities. The district has recorded 36,841 cases till November 22, the second highest in the State following Gurugram. The recovery rate, at 86.05%, is less than the State’s average of 89.63%.

The district has also recorded the highest positivity rate in the State in both rounds of seroprevalence survey. It recorded the positivity rate of 25.8% and 31.2% during the first and second survey respectively against the State’s average of 8% and 14%.