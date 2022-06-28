COVID-19 jabs at mohalla clinics soon

Clinics to double up as vaccination centres; their addresses would be uploaded on CoWIN, says Sisodia

Delhiites will soon be able to get their COVID-19 vaccine shots at the city government-run mohalla clinics. An announcement to this effect was made by the authorities on Monday.

There are 520 functional mohalla clinics and after conducting a feasibility study, vaccination centres will be started wherever possible, a Delhi government spokesperson said.

So far, the Delhi government has mainly used schools as COVID-19 vaccination centres. “But now that the schools have reopened, such a huge population for vaccination cannot be allowed on the premises. Since mohalla clinics are located in the heart of populous areas and are easily accessible, they will be useful for the government to provide vaccination to eligible beneficiaries,” an official said.

Boost to drive

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the decision has been taken to boost the inoculation drive in the Capital. “The State has adopted a multi-pronged strategy to achieve optimal coverage of vaccination of all eligible beneficiaries. Currently, vaccination is being provided on a mission mode, still a cohort of the population is due for the second dose and a significantly higher cohort is due for the newly added precaution dose. The addition of vaccination centres at mohalla clinics will help us achieve the higher vaccination target soon,” Mr. Sisodia said.

He added that designated staff at mohalla clinics will be provided training regarding COVID-19 vaccination operational guidelines. “The responsibility of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic will be to provide adequate space for vaccination, counsel the beneficiaries and ensure that COVID vaccination guidelines are followed at the clinic,” he said.

The Minister said as soon as the vaccination centres are functional, they will be uploaded on CoWIN and the beneficiaries will be able to book their slots easily. He directed the officials to complete the work required for it soon and make the sites functional on priority.

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri questioned why the city government did not take this decision when the Capital required it the most — during the peak of the COVID-19 waves.

Why now, asks BJP

“Even the Delhi High Court had pulled them [govt.] up and asked why the so-called world-class mohalla clinics were not providing COVID testing and other services. More importantly, a majority of these clinics continue to remain shut. Over 90% of the population in the city is now vaccinated and this move is only to gain cheap publicity. Where were they at the time of need?” asked Mr. Bidhuri.

According to the Delhi government, 3.49 crore doses have been given in the city till now, including first, second, and booster doses.