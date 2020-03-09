COVID-19: ‘healthy people need not wear masks’

NEW DELHI

09 March 2020 00:37 IST

They may touch face with dirty hands while adjusting those, says Chief Minister

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that healthy people in the Capital need not wear masks to protect themselves from COVID 19 as wearing masks would “increase the risk”. People with masks would have a tendency to constantly adjust those and thus touch their faces with hands which may not be clean, he explained.

He added that there was no need for panic buying masks and hand sanitisers and everyone should rather wash their hands with soap and water as often as possible, as a preventive measure.

“Masks and hand sanitisers only give a false sense of security. There is no substitute for frequent handwashing,” he said. Mr. Kejriwal added that those showing symptoms however, need to wear masks so that they do not cough and contaminate surfaces and lead to the spread of the virus.

The Chief Minister was addressing a press conference after a meeting of a State Task Force headed by him on COVID-19. The task force also said that there was a craze to buy N95 masks but it was not required. “There is an unnecessary rush to buy masks and hand sanitisers in the city. Instead, people should help the government identify those with symptoms of the virus and need to report the details of people who have returned from the abroad in the past 14 days and are showing any symptoms, and work together to fight COVID-19,” Mr. Kejriwal also said.

‘Play a safe Holi’

Delhi Metro, DTC buses and hospitals will be disinfected everyday, Mr. Kejriwal assured. He asked Delhiites to maintain calm, but be careful while playing Holi and to avoid crowded areas and stay safe.

The government also asked the people, who have shown symptoms, not to use any mode of public transport while going to submit their samples for testing.

Mr. Kejriwal said that 168 isolation beds had been set up at 25 hospitals for COVID-19 patients and that the government was fully prepared to deal with the situation if there is a rise in number of cases in the city.

He added that he would meet Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Monday to request a ban on travel to countries where a significant number of cases of COVID-19 have been reported.

Also, addressing the press conference, Nutan Mundeja, Director of Delhi Government Employees Health Scheme, said COVID-19 symptoms include cough, fever and cold and everyone should cover their mouth and nose while coughing and sneezing so that no droplets reach other person’s eyes, nose or mouth.

“A healthy person is advised not to wear a mask because by doing that, he or she is pre-disposing themselves to chances of infection. It is the social responsibility of all to advise others to wear masks if they are suffering from respiratory diseases,” Ms. Mundeja said.