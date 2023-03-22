ADVERTISEMENT

COVID-19: HC seeks govt.’s stand on plea seeking release of compensation to police officers’ families

March 22, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi 

Delhi government’s counsel says individual petitions have already been filed on the issue and 75% of applications have been decided and disposed of by the authority concerned

The Hindu Bureau

The High Court on Tuesday asked the Delhi government to respond to a plea seeking the release of an ex gratia of ₹1 crore to families of police personnel who died on duty during the pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Delhi government to give a status report in response to the petition filed by five people, including two lawyers and a law student.

The Delhi government counsel said individual petitions have already been filed on the issue and 75% of applications have been decided and disposed of by the authority concerned.

The petitioners said Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had in April 2020 announced that ₹1 crore would be given to anyone who loses their life while serving COVID-19 patients, but the amount has not been given to the families of 79 police officers who died on duty.

“It is surprising and shocking for the petitioners to know that 79 Delhi Police officers have died during COVID-19 duty and the government of Delhi has not released the ex gratia amount of ₹1 crore to most of the families till date,” the plea said.

The plea argued that during lockdown, the responsibility of maintaining law and order in the Capital fell on the shoulders of the officers of Delhi Police and they became the frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19.

“In view of the facts and circumstances stated above, it is most respectfully prayed that this court in the interest of the public may be pleased to direct the respondents to release the promised ex gratia amount to all affected families of police officers who expired on duty during the pandemic,” the plea said. The High Court has posted the case for further hearing on May 19.

