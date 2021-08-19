Delhi

COVID-19 graph continues plunge, city reports only 36 cases, 4 deaths

A health worker administering vaccine to a beneficiary at a centre in Rajouri Garden on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
19 August 2021
Updated: 19 August 2021 00:17 IST

Vaccine stock to last four days; 427 active cases in Delhi

The city reported 36 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, taking the total cases to 14,37,192, as per a bulletin released by the Delhi government.

There were four new deaths and the total number of deaths stood at 25,077.

A total of 66,445 tests were done in a day and the test positivity rate (TPR) was 0.05%. Of the total cases, 14,11,688 people have recovered.

According to the bulletin, there are 427 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi, a dip from 471 the previous day.

Of these, 141 are under home isolation, down from 156 a day ago. Out of 12,057 beds in hospitals, 247 are occupied.

The number of containment zones in the city stands at 242, a minor increase from 241 a day ago, it stated.

The COVID-19 vaccine stock of the city on Wednesday morning would last for four days, as per another bulletin. A total of 1,57,282 vaccinations were done on Tuesday and till now, 1,18,33,596 doses of vaccines have been administered in the city, the bulletin said.

