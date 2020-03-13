COVID-19: Govt. bans IPL in Delhi till further orders

The Delhi government on Friday banned all sports events and activities in the city, which will see a gathering of more than 200 people, including the Indian Premier League (IPL), a popular cricket tournament.

Addressing a press conference, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government had decided that all sports activities in Delhi such as seminars, conferences and sports events, including the IPL, which were a public gathering, would not be allowed.

When asked whether the IPL would be allowed with just players and not public, Mr. Sisodia, said, “We have banned all sports-related gatherings, but if BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) wants to conduct it in a new format, then it is up to them.”

“All sports gathering (including IPL)/conferences/seminars beyond 200 people are prohibited in NCT of Delhi for the purpose of prevention and control of the outbreak of epidemic disease namely COVID-19,” an order issued by the Delhi government read.

“Sports gatherings including IPL prohibited in Delhi,” Health Minister Satyendar Jain later said in a tweet.

Mr. Sisodia said that the ban would remain in force until further orders. “We have told all DMs (District Magistrates) and SDMs (Sub Divisional Magistrates) to follow all orders from the Health Department on coronavirus strictly and take action if anyone is violating it,” he added.