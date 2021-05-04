COVID-19 | Free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders; financial aid to auto, taxi drivers: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Lockdown would be imposed only if the health infrastructure collapses, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on April 11, 2021. Photo: Twitter/@ArvindKejriwal

04 May 2021 13:47 IST

Rise above party lines and help each other, others in any way possible, said Arvind Kejriwal

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on May 4 announced the Delhi government would provide free ration to 72 lakh ration card holders in the city in addition to financial aid to auto and taxi drivers.

He also appealed to members of political parties to rise above party lines and help each other, others in any way possible.

“We hope we won’t have to extend the lockdown to break the chain of infection again, but a decision will be taken after the situation is assessed. The lockdown is hardest for the poor and especially those who must step out of their homes to earn a living on a daily basis,” he said.

“We have taken two significant decisions today: all 72 lakh ration card holders will get free ration for two months; we will also provide ₹5,000 as one-time financial aid to the city’s auto and taxi drivers,” he said.