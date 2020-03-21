COVID-19 fallout: Delhi malls told to down shutters till March 31

New Delhi

21 March 2020 01:30 IST

Government employees engaged in non-essential tasks to work from home

All shopping malls, except those mainly retailing essential items such as vegetables and medicines, have been asked to down shutters in view of the prevailing COVID-19 epidemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced here.

The order came into immediate effect on Friday afternoon. “All shops in shopping malls in NCT of Delhi shall remain closed till 31st March, 2020 except shops dealing with items of daily needs (i.e. groceries, pharmacy, vegetables/fruits),” the order stated.

Meeting with Secretaries

Mr. Kejriwal also issued orders directing Delhi government employees engaged in non-essential tasks to work from home till March 31. In case of essential services, employees above 55 years of age can also prefer to opt for work from home, which shall be decided by the respective heads of departments. The decision was taken at a meeting with Secretaries and heads of various government departments.

“The health of our officials and employees is very important. We have two public service categories, essential public services, and non-essential services. I want every HoD to make a list of essential and non-essential services,” Mr. Kejriwal was quoted as having said at the meeting.

“I would also like to request all the HoDs to make a list of essential employees and non-essential employees. Only essential employees should be present in office and the non-essential employees can work from home,” he said.

No salary deductions

Delhi government employees who opt to work from home must ensure availability over the phone. During this period no deductions would be made for salaries.

“This is not a paid leave but work from home. During this period, the people who work from home and everyone else will get the salary they get... there will be no deduction,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal said he had directed all HoDs to ensure that all government office premises are disinfected before closure on Friday to reduce chances of the spread of COVID-19.

An order issued by the Delhi Legislative Assembly stated that only those of its staff members engaged in work related to the upcoming budget need to come to work. Other staff must attend work “only on emergent basis, if needed”.