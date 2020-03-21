COVID-19: DU teachers call off protest outside V-C’s office

The Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) on Saturday called off the sit-in outside the Vice-Chancellor’s office, in view of the outbreak of COVID-19.

DUTA president Rajib Ray said that the decision was taken following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation where he also appealed for a “Janata Curfew” to be observed on March 22.

“The responsibility of sustaining such action programmes cannot entirely fall on a few and today, as a collective, we cannot risk the lives and health of our members and their families. I wish to assure all teachers, that we will collectively rebuild our agitation on our key issues,” Mr. Ray said.

The letter, addressed to the teachers of the university, said an inspection of the protest site carried out by doctors had shown that the necessary safety standards were not in place.

“It is my duty to share the information that during the inspection by a team of doctors and other officers from the MCD, at the university on March 20, the doctors raised alarm at the conditions of the tents. The doctors inspecting the site concluded that the safety and hygiene standards were not adequate, given the present situation,” said Mr. Ray.