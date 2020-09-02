COVID-19 | Delhi records highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 cases

Migrant workers rest near Kashmere Gate in New Delhi on Tuesday.

Third sero-survey begins, West district to be covered today

The Capital saw its highest single-day spike in 59 days with 2,312 new cases of COVID-19 reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Tuesday. The last time a higher number of new cases was reported was on July 4 — 2,505 cases.

The total number of cases now stands at 1,77,060.

Tuesday also witnessed an increase in almost all other parameters — number of active cases, positive people in home isolation, positivity rate, and people admitted in hospitals. Also, 18 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,462.

Of the total cases, 1,56,728 people have recovered and there are 15,870 active cases.

Third sero-survey

The Delhi government on Tuesday started the third serological survey in 10 of the 11 districts in the city, officials said.

The serological survey is conducted to find the percentage of the population with antibodies against the virus. “From today [Tuesday], we are starting the third sero-survey. Last time we had done district wise survey and this time we will do ward wise. The sample collection will take about seven days and the result will be out in seven-10 days after it,” Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said.

“We will start the survey in the west district from tomorrow [Wednesday]. The district has to collect the highest number of samples and they are still preparing for it,” an official said.

The first such survey done in June-July showed that 22.8% of people had developed antibodies and the second one in August showed that 29.1% of people had antibodies. In the current survey, about 17,000 random blood samples from across the city will be collected.

The active cases, which stood at 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark. The number of positive people in home isolation crossed the 8,000-mark on Monday and is the highest in over 40 days.

People in hospitals — 4,186 — are also the highest in over 45 days.

The number of containment zones in the city has increased to 846, which has been increasing for about 15 days.