COVID-19 | Delhi govt. to carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations

The Delhi government will carry out ‘Operation SHIELD’ at 21 locations identified as containment zones in the capital, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday.

The operation involves sealing, identifying and quarantining people, doorstep delivery of essential items and door-to-door checking of people, he said.

“We have begun Operation SHIELD… S-Sealing of the immediate area after geographical marking, H-Home quarantine of all in the area, I-Isolation and tracing of people who have been first and second contacts, E-Essential supplies delivered at the doorstep, L-Local sanitisation and disinfection and D-Door-to-door checking, so that people having symptoms of the novel coronavirus infection are isolated, and testing can be done after taking samples,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal also underscored the need for wearing masks by all those stepping out of their homes. “This has been advised based on recent observations and news from across the world where authorities are advising everyone, and not just people infected with the coronavirus, to wear masks to protect themselves,” he said.

“Based on the experiences of other countries, we have issued orders that everyone stepping out of their homes in Delhi should wear masks. If you do not have a mask, you can use a clean cloth or a handkerchief to cover your nose and mouth so that you are not infected,” he said.

Mr. Kejriwal said the government would take strict action against those misbehaving with healthcare professionals, after two women doctors of Safdarjung Hospital were mistreated by a local at Gautam Nagar on Wednesday.

“Two female doctors from Safdarjung Hospital were mistreated yesterday [on Wednesday] by locals near their residence, out of a belief that they are endangering others and spreading the virus in their area. Such incidents will not be tolerated. These doctors and nurses are saving our lives...,” he said.

He said the pandemic would necessitate tough decisions. “As no economic activities are taking place, tax collection has stopped. In view of this, we have decided that except for the expenses to contain the spread of the virus and provide free ration and food, no other expenses will be incurred by the government,” he said.

“We have issued orders, and we will have to do this on a larger scale. All government departments have been instructed to stop all expenses other than salaries. Any expenditure other than those for the virus containment and the lockdown will be incurred only with the permission of the Finance Department,” he said.