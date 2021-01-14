COVID-19: Delhi fully prepared for vaccination drive, says Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Photo.

New Delhi

14 January 2021 12:35 IST

The Chief Minister said over 8,000 health care workers would be administered a dose per day in the Capital.

The Delhi government is fully prepared for the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the city scheduled to start on Saturday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said here on Thursday.

Following a meeting where he reviewed arrangements related to the drive, Mr. Kejriwal said over 8,000 health care workers would be administered a dose per day in the Capital.

“The Delhi government is fully prepared to administer vaccination to citizens; as many as 100 people will be vaccinated at one centre per day,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the government would begin the drive at 81 centres which would be increased to 175 and then to 1,080 centres.

“We have received 2.74 lakh doses of the vaccine from the Centre which are sufficient for 1.20 lakh health care workers; however, 2.40 lakh of them have registered; hopefully the rest of the doses will be made available to us by the Centre soon,” he also said.