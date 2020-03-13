COVID-19 declared an epidemic in Haryana: Health Minister

COVID-19 has been declared an epidemic in Haryana. Health Minister Anil Vij tweeted from his official handle on Thursday to make an announcement to this effect.

As per the Haryana Health Department notification on Wednesday in this regard, the Governor of Haryana has issued certain regulations to contain the spread of the disease in the State in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 2, 3 and 4 of the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897. The regulations came into force immediately and will remain valid for a period of one year.

As per the notification, people with a history of travel in last 14 days to a country or area where cases of COVID-19 have been reported, must report to the nearest government hospital or call at toll-free helpline number 108, so that necessary measures could be initiated. All such persons, even if they do not have any symptoms, have been advised to isolate themselves at home and cover their mouth and nose with a mask and take precautions to avoid contact with any person for two weeks. In suspected cases of COVID-19 cases, the notification also empowers authorised officers to forcefully admit people to hospitals if they refuse admission or isolation. It also allows the district administration to take steps for containment of the disease after a case is reported from a defined geographical area.

The notification prevents dissemination of information through print or electronic media regarding COVID-19 without prior permission of Haryana Health Department. Also, all samples are to be collected as per the guidelines of the Government of India and sent to designated labs. No private labs are authorised to receive or test samples for COVID-19 in Haryana, the notification also stated.

Any person, institution or organisation found violating any provision of the regulations is punishable under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, as per the notification.

According to Haryana Health Department website, 1,578 persons in the State are under observation, out of which 1,555 persons with travel history to affected countries are asymptomatic. Further, 23 passengers with travel history from affected countries, in various districts like Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hisar, Kaithal, Karnal, Panchkula, Rohtak and Sirsa, were admitted out of which 20 have been discharged as the result of their report was negative. However they are still under surveillance at home, as per protocol. Till date, 44 samples have been sent out of which 38 were found negative and the result of six is awaited.