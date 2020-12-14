COVID-19 death toll in Delhi crosses 10,000

With 33 new deaths reported in the Capital due to COVID -19 on Sunday, the cumulative fatalities rose to 10,014 with a case fatality rate of 1.65%, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government.
The total number of cases stands at 6,07,454 with 1,984 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours, the bulletin said. Also, 2,539 new recoveries took the total number of recoveries to 5,80655.
There are currently 16,785 active cases in the city and 6,388 containment zones.
On Sunday, 72,335 tests were conducted with a positivity ratio of 2.74%. Of these tests, 35,611 were RT-PCR tests.
Data shows that 9,964 patients are under home isolation and there are 14,361 vacant hospital beds for COVID-19 patients.
