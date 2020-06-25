COVID-19 count rises, but recovery rate improves

New Delhi

Latest estimates show 44,765 patients have recovered

As many as 3,390 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 73,780, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. Moreover, 64 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2,429.

Delhi continued to be the city with the highest number of total COVID-19 cases, after it surpassed Mumbai on Wednesday. Though the total number of cases in Delhi is high, 44,765 people have recovered and there are only 26,586 active cases, which is 36.03% of the total cases. Also, 17,305 tests were conducted in a day in the city, taking the total number of tests to 4,38,012.

According to a ‘Revised COVID Response Plan’ released by the Delhi government on Monday, based on direction from the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday, officials have started preparing for a 100% survey of households in containment zones and a comprehensive survey of the rest of the city.

Door-to-door survey

Teams comprising officials from municipal corporations and Delhi government have been formed for the door-to-door survey and their training has begun from Thursday, according to officials. The survey will be done through a mobile application and is expected to be completed by July 6.

“BLO [Booth Level Officer], municipal corporation workers, who check breeding of mosquitoes, ASHA workers and ANMs will be part of the team doing the ground-level survey. The details will be collected in a mobile app ‘Assess Karona’,” an official from the central district said. The official added that all households will be surveyed.

According to the plan, the existing containment zones have to be assessed and a revised plan has to be developed by Friday. “We have been asked to identify new clusters and increase the number of containment zones,” the official said.