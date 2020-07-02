COVID-19 count crosses 90,000 in city; death toll stands at 2,864

New Delhi

02 July 2020 23:50 IST

For the sixth straight day, city reports less than 3,000 cases

A total of 2,373 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 92,175, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday. Moreover, 61 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,864.

Of the total cases, 63,007 have recovered and there are 26,304 active cases. After seven days of June reported 3,000 or more daily new cases, the past six days have recorded daily new cases less than 3,000. The highest single-day increase in the number of cases was recorded on June 23 when 3,947 cases were reported in the city.

Meanwhile, there were 445 containment zones in the city as on Wednesday as per the bulletin. On June 21, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs had directed the Delhi government to assess and review its containment zone plan, following which such zones have increased from 261 on June 21 to 445 on Thursday.

Testing drive

Of the 15,243 beds for COVID-19 treatment in hospitals, 9,496 were vacant on Thursday. Also, in a day, 10,978 RT PCR tests and 9,844 rapid antigen tests have been conducted. The increase in the number of tests in the city has pushed the number of tests per million to 30,133, one of the highest in the country. A total of 5,72,530 tests have been done in the city so far. A total of 16,129 people who were tested positive for the virus are currently under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the University College of Medical Sciences Teachers’ Association on Wednesday wrote to the Lt. Governor stating that there is a shortfall of more than 200 doctors.

“We, the faculty of University College of Medical Sciences, Delhi, would like to bring to your attention the shortfall of more than 200 doctors [100 Preventive Dentistry faculty and 100 senior residents] in University College of Medical Sciences associated with COVID-designated GTB Hospital in east Delhi,” the letter said.