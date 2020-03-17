COVID-19: CISF steps up screening measures

The CISF, which provides security to high footfall places such as airports, Delhi Metro and the Taj Mahal, are leaving no stone unturned to prevent the entry of COVID-19 through their check points.

“We are working in coordination with the health departments, and shift passengers to quarantine if he/she shows any symptoms of COVID-19 infection,” a senior CISF officer said, adding: “Around 30,000 personnel are deployed in 63 airports and 12,000 in the Delhi Metro. Around 10 lakh international and domestic flyers, and around 25 lakh metro riders are frisked by the CISF personnel.”

He added that CISF personnel have been instructed to wear mask and gloves during duty hours.

A CISF person who frisk passenger should keep rotating frequently. At metro stations, we usually don’t touch passengers and frisk them with the hand help metal detector device. If pat down check is required then personnel have to take extra care.

A CISF unit deployed in the Tajmahal security in Agra has been put on high alert. They are working in coordination with health camp organized by state government and Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) quarantine has been set up in case of any medical emergency.

At the Taj Mahal in Agra, the CISF team is using a thermal-screening device to detect infection. “There has been a drastic fall in foreign tourists visiting the site,” said a CISF officer.

For the safety of CISF personnel, they have instructed senior officers to immediately evacuate CISF personnel from barrack if they are not well, said a CISF officer.

CISF personnel are more prone to get infected as they are deployed in airports, metro stations and other establishments that witness high footfall. They have ensured that all personnel have face masks and sanitizers, the officer added.