Delhi

COVID-19 cases in Delhi cross 25,000 mark

Delhi reported 1,359 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 25,004, said a government health bulletin released on Thursday.

This is the second biggest single-day jump in the number of cases reported in the city. The highest spike of 1,513 cases was recorded on Wednesday. Also, 44 more deaths have been reported, pushing the toll to 650. All the deaths did not happen in the last 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 9,898 people have recovered and 14,456 are under treatment. In all, 9,473 COVID-19-positive people are in home isolation and 2,36,506 tests have been done till now. Of the total 8,373 beds available for COVID-19 treatment 3,306 are occupied, said the bulletin.

The number of containment zones in the city has increased from 73 on May 18 to 152 on Thursday, according to the bulletin.

The number of COVID-19 “positive cases on ventilator” was 42 on Monday, according to the bulletin.

From Tuesday, the Delhi government stopped giving this particular data in the health bulletin.

