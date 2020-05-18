COVID-19 cases in city cross 10,000 mark

A total of 299 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours taking the tally to 10,054, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday.

No deaths were reported in the past 24 hours but the toll was increased by 12 to 160 based on reports by the government’s audit committee. Of the 10,054 cases, 6,539 cases — or 65.03% — have been reported in the first 18 days of May, though the first case was reported on March 2. It took 13 days for the cases to increase from 5,000 (May 5) to 10,000.

Of the total 10,054 cases, 4,485 people have recovered and there are 5,409 active cases. A total of 1,39,727 tests have been carried out so far and 2,250 COVID-19 patients are currently under home isolation.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered hospitals not to take samples of the deceased to test for COVID-19.

“No sample for COVID-19 test will be taken of dead body. However, if doctors are satisfied from clinical examination that the cause of death may be COVID-19, the dead body may be released as suspect COVID-19 infected dead body,” read a ‘revised order’ issued on Sunday by Secretary of Health and Family Welfare Department Padmini Singla.

“Standard Operating Procedures will be followed for disposal of the dead bodies of COVID-19 patient/COVID-19 suspect person,” read the revised order.

The Delhi government spokesperson said that other States were also not testing the deceased for the virus. “Many families were insisting for COVID-19 testing of dead bodies before cremation even if a person died at home, as they were scared. Now, if doctors say that the dead person could be a suspect case, following clinical examination, then the body will be treated as a COVID-19 case as per protocol for disposal,” the spokesperson said.

The Delhi government on Monday issued guidelines to be followed in non-COVID treatment facilities if they find a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case. Also, the Delhi Nurses Federation wrote to L-G Anil Baijal urging him to implement cashless treatment for Delhi government employees.

A Delhi Jal Board (DJB) employee working at a zonal office in west Delhi’s Tagore Garden has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Monday.

“The worker, who fixes blocked sewers and water lines, tested positive on Sunday and is under home quarantine,” a DJB official said. Ten people who worked at the office have been directed to undergo quarantine and the Tagore Garden office has been shut for 14 days, read an official order.

Meanwhile, up to nine employees of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation deputed at a dry ration distribution centre were ordered to be placed under home quarantine on Monday after one of their colleagues was found COVID-19 positive.

All nine staffers will be tested, the distribution centre will be sanatised, and distribution will be temporarily suspended, read an order from the Education Department. Staffers from a nearby school have been directed to send their teachers to Adarsh Nagar to carry out dry ration distribution.