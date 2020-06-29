COVID-19 cases drop for third successive day

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Delhi fell for the third straight day with 2,084 new COVID-19 cases being reported in the past 24 hours, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Monday. The fresh cases have taken the total number of cases to 85,161.

Also, 57 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 2,680. Of the total cases, 56,235 people have recovered and there are 26,246 active cases.

The number of new cases was 3,460 on Friday and it fell to 2,948 on Saturday, 2,889 on Sunday and 2,084 on Monday. The number of active cases has also come down for the second consecutive day — the figure was 28,329 on Saturday and fell to 27,847 on Sunday and 26,246 on Monday.

After a Delhi government order to review and redesign containment zones on June 22, the number of containment zones has increased from 261 on June 22 to 435 on Monday, according to the bulletin. The redesigning was part of a ‘Revised COVID Response Plan’ decided by the Delhi government, based on directions from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on June 21.

In the same directions by the MHA, it was mentioned that a 100% survey of containment zones is to be done by June 30 and a comprehensive survey of the rest of Delhi will be done by July 6.

On Monday evening, the MHA said that the dates have been extended due to the increase in number of containment zones.

“Door-to-door survey will be done first in containment zones on priority basis by July 6 [date extended as numbers of containment zones has increased to 435]. This will be followed by door to door survey in entire Delhi,” the MHA spokesperson said on Monday night.

Before the statement, there was confusion in many of the 11 districts of the city on whether to carry out survey in areas beyond the containment zones, according to multiple Delhi government officials.