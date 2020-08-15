COVID-19 cases cross1.5 lakh mark in Delhi

New Delhi

15 August 2020 04:49 IST

Only 6,472 RT-PCR tests conducted in the past 24 hours

As many as 1,192 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 1,50,652, according to a health bulletin released by the government on Friday.

Also, 11 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 4,178. Of the total cases, 1,35,108 people have recovered and there are 11,366 active cases.

The active cases and also COVID-19 positive people under home isolation have slightly gone up over the past three and two consecutive days respectively. While the active cases increased from 10,868 to 11,366, the people under home isolation increased from 5,598 to 5,882.

The number of active cases, which was 27,007 on July 1, had fallen to 9,897 — below the 10,000 mark in months — on August 4, but since then it has remained above that mark.

But the number of new cases has been less than 1,500 for the past 29 consecutive days, which is less compared to June. On June 23, daily new cases touched almost 4,000 — highest so far and since then it has been dropping.

Though Delhi has a capacity to do around 11,000 RT PCR tests in a day only 6,472 such tests were done in the past 24 hours.

Of the total 15,045 tests done in the past 24 hours, over 61.9% of the tests were rapid antigen tests, which have shown a low positivity in the city compared to RT-PCR tests. The positivity rate, which is the percentage of people who test positive, has also dropped from 12.2% to 7.9% compared to July 1. The number of containment zones in the city was 523 as on Friday.