COVID-19 cases cross 9,000 mark in Delhi

In the past 24 hours, Delhi reported 438 new COVID-19 cases and six more deaths, stated a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Saturday.

Six more deaths have also been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 129.

This is the first time that Delhi recorded more than 400 cases for three consecutive days.

Of the 9,333 cases, 3,926 people have recovered and there are 5,278 active cases. Of the total, 5,818 cases or 62.3% of cases have been reported in the first 16 days of May. though the first case was reported on March 2.

The total number of deaths reported by the Delhi government has been less than data from hospitals and the bulletin said that only cases where the "primary cause" of death is found to be COVID-19, as per the report of Death Audit Committee, will be counted as COVID-19 deaths.

"All hospitals sent death reports to the Death Audit Committee. The committee goes through the reports and only the ones that fall into the criteria mentioned in the ICMR (Indian Council of Medical Research) guidelines will be certified as COVID-19 deaths," a Delhi government official said.

Two more hospitals

The Delhi government on Saturday declared two more private hospitals -- Batra Hospital and Research Centre, and Cygnus Orthocare Hospital -- as "COVID Hospitals" in view of the "shortage" of isolation beds in private hospitals.

"In view of shortage of isolation beds in private hospitals, following additional private hospitals are also declared as COVID Hospital for admitting confirmed/ suspected cases of COVID-19 on payment basis," an official order issued on Saturday said.

A total of 90 beds will be kept for isolation. While only a part of the first hospital will be made into a COVID-19 treatment facility, the whole of the other second one will be converted.

110 workers infected

A total of 110 healthcare workers of Delhi government-run Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital have been tested positive for the virus, according to officials.

"Till now 110 workers have tested positive. One worker was tested positive two days back. There is no case today," a hospital official said on Saturday.

The Hindu had earlier reported that apart from official the figures, family members of many of the workers, including a two-and-a-half-year-old son of a healthcare worker have tested positive and the healthcare workers had raised multiple problems.

The Federation of Delhi Govt. Nurses on Saturday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other officials, seeking action against hospital officials for their alleged negligence that led to these many healthcare workers getting infected by COVID-19.

"The Federation of Delhi Govt Nurses once again approach you to look into the matter, constitute a committee to make a thorough and fair inquiry, fix the accountability those who are responsible and take the befitting action again the wrongdoers to stop the repetition of such acts in future," the association told the Chief Minister.