COVID-19 cases cross 6 lakh mark in the Capital

New Delhi

11 December 2020 01:03 IST

The Capital witnessed 1,575 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 6,01,150, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Thursday.

Also, 61 more deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of deaths to 9,874. Of the total cases, 5,72,523 people have recovered and there are 18,753 active cases.

‘Third wave declining’

“We can say that the third wave in Delhi is fading away, however, it is not over yet. I sincerely thank all the frontline and health workers who have been rigorously active in the course of this pandemic, putting their lives at stake in order to provide service to the citizens. I applaud Delhi’s citizens for their continued support,” said Mr. Jain.

Earlier, the city saw a sudden increase in deaths because of the hazardous pollution levels, the Minister said. “Combined with the virus, a lot of people were indisposed. Still, a lot of people are admitted in the hospitals. This has a lagging effect meaning that we see changes after a gap of 2-3 weeks. Now that cases have decreased, the death rate too will eventually fall,” he said.

Talking about vaccination, he said more than 2lakh registrations have come for the vaccination. “The priority is healthcare and frontline workers. After which the focus will be on senior citizens and subsequently moving to the entire population of Delhi,” he said.