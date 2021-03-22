COVID-19 cases continue to show upward trend in Capital

NEW DELHI

823 fresh infections reported; positivity rate above 1% for second day: bulletin

The number of COVID-19 cases continued to show an upward trend in the Capital with 823 new cases being reported.

According to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government, 79,714 tests were conducted with a positivity rate of 1.03%. This was the second day in a row that the positivity rate has been above 1%.

The bulletin added that in 24 hours, one death occurred due to the virus and 613 patients recovered. This is the highest number of cases recorded this year in the Capital, according to data by the health department.

There are currently 3,618 active cases in the city out of which 1,893 are under home isolation. The total number of cases in the Capital since the beginning of the pandemic is 6,47,984 with 10,956 deaths.

Walk in to get jab

In a bid to encourage more people to get vaccinated, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Sunday that those people eligible for the vaccine but have not registered can walk into vaccination centres between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. and take the jab.

“Only registered beneficiaries will be given vaccine shots between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. The unregistered ones can take the jabs from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m… They just need to carry their Aadhaar card or any other valid identity proof,” Mr. Jain said.

He added that arrangements were being made to increase the number of vaccination centres as well as number of people administering the vaccine at a particular site.

Aggressive testing

The Minister said that due to the recent spike in cases, the Delhi government has been conducting aggressive testing and contact tracing and authorities have been asked to take strict action against violations at markets and public places.

“The number of cases had increased during the festive season last year. So, I appeal to everyone to stay safe,” Mr. Jain said.