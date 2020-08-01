COVID-19 care facility opens at Timarpur

New Delhi

01 August 2020 00:02 IST

A 100-bed COVID-19 care facility was inaugurated at Balakram Hospital in Timarpur by North Delhi Mayor Jai Prakash and other corporation officials on Friday.

The Deendayal COVID Centre was built with assistance from NGOs, such as Bharat Vikas Parishad and Rotary Club, the Mayor said. He also hit out at the Delhi government, saying that it did not provide any assistance to the corporation.

BJP vice-president Shyam Jaju, who was also present, appreciated the corporation’s efforts.

Advertising

Advertising