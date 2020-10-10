COVID-19 | Capital sees 2,860 new cases; active cases stand at 21,955

55.06% of ICU beds with ventilators and 57.6% without ventilators are occupied

As many as 2,860 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Delhi in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 3,03,693, according to a health bulletin released by the Delhi government on Friday. Moreover, 39 more deaths have been reported, taking the total number of deaths to 5,692.

Of the total cases, 2,76,046, people have recovered and there are 21,955 active cases. The number of new cases has been less than 3,000 for the past eight days, but the number of daily tests which was above 60,000 in mid-September was only 48,692 on an average during these eight days.

As per Friday’s bulletin, the number of active cases, people in hospitals, and people under home isolation have decreased compared to Thursday.

Out of the total 15,833 beds available for COVID-19 treatment in the city, 66.9% are vacant as per government data. But 55.06% of the ICU beds with ventilators and 57.6% of the ICU beds without ventilators are full.

The positivity rate (percentage of people testing positive for every 100 tests done) was 5.8%, which is lower than September. The overall positivity rate till now is 8.6%. The number of containment zones in the city is 2,727.

Likely surge

Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that a report by an expert committee has directed Delhi to prepare for a surge of 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases and said that they will implement the suggestions given by the committee.

“It has been said [in the report] that there could be 15,000 cases a day. We have to look at it, the last 15 days trend has been decreasing. We have around 16,000 beds and the occupancy is around 40%. Even if cases increase a little we can handle. If we have to increase [beds], we will,” he said.

On Thursday, The Hindu had reported that the report, which is yet to be made public, said that the Capital should prepare for a surge of 15,000 COVID-19 cases a day during winter months and patients may come from outside Delhi in “large numbers”.

“The experts have done a lot of hard work [for the report] and the government will implement the recommendations,” he added.