COVID-19: After Delhi man tests positive, panic in Noida school

NEW DELHI:

03 March 2020 12:26 IST

Reports said that the individual who tested positive has a child studying in the school and that some children had met family members for a party on February 28

Following a confirmed COVID-19 case in Delhi on Monday, a private school in Noida has cancelled exams on Tuesday.

This follows reports that the individual who tested positive has a child studying in the school and that some children had met family members for a party on Friday.

“The school hasn’t officially said that they were cancelling today’s exam because of the contact. In fact, the school hasn’t sent a mail stating that one of the parents is the coronavirus patient. We all found out through parent whatsapp groups,” said a parent whose children study here and did not wish to be named.

‘No need for panic’

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had urged that the identity (name/residence location/office location/ names of family members) be kept confidential to avoid panic, discrimination and mental strain on the family.

“The contacts of the individual have been tracked and isolation is recommended. There is no need for panic,” he said.

Exams postponed

Meanwhile parents said that the communication they got from school on Tuesday morning said: ”Due to certain unavoidable circumstances we will be postponing the exams scheduled today.”

“The new dates will be communicated shortly. The Board exams will continue as normal. The children of classes 7 to 11 may come for extra classes if they wish. Class 6 and IGCSE classes continue with the study leave.”

Parents added that there was panic because of the lack of transparency from the school.

“Parents and children who attended the birthday party on Friday are being tested and have been asked to stay home for 14 days. School has not been officially closed. But some parents who sent children have now been asked to come and pick them up,” added a parent.