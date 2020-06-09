Delhi

COVID-19 admission only after payment of ₹4-8 lakh: hospital

Hospital claims it has revised rates but didn’t disclose them

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, a private hospital in the city, has released a circular that the bill for COVID-19 patients would be a minimum of ₹3 lakh “irrespective of the number of days of stay or category of patient”. However, M. Khajuria, executive director of the hospital, who issued the circular, said that it has been superseded by another circular.

“We have issued another circular on June 6 and we have revised the rates. These are not the current rates,” Mr. Khajuria told The Hindu. He promised to share the new rates and the circular, but did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

The earlier order dated June 4 said that the patient will be admitted “only after advance payment” of ₹4 lakh, ₹5 lakh, or ₹8 lakh depending on the type of room. “This is to inform all concerned in the hospital, all panels, that Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Saroj Medical Institute as per instructions from Govt. of Delhi, India, are going to start facility for treatment of COVID-19 patients,” the order said.

“₹3 Lacs will be the minimum bill irrespective of number of days of stay/category of the patient… Patient will be admitted only after advance of ₹4 Lacs in 2 bedded/3 bedded category and ₹5 Lacs in Single Room and ₹8 Lacs in ICU. This is as per the order by the management and for immediate implementation (sic),” the June 4 circular read.

Also, under different packages, it was mentioned that the “package per day for ICU with ventilator” is ₹1 lakh.

On Monday evening, the hospital issued a clarification, after the circular was highlighted by the media.

Hospital clarifies

“It has been brought to our notice that an out-of-date circular, which was for panel patients, is being circulated on social media as the treatment charge for COVID-19 patients. We confirm that COVID-19 patients’ admissions have started only from June 8. 2020, and are being charged as per the revised treatment cost declared to the Government of Delhi on June 6, 2020. We at ‘Saroj’ encourage treatment at home and have offered a package of less than ₹1,900 per day, including COVID kit,” the clarification read.

When contacted, another official at the hospital did not disclose the new rates or the new circular, which was mentioned by Mr. Khajuria.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 9, 2020 12:02:09 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/covid-19-admission-only-after-payment-of-4-8-lakh-hospital/article31782763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY