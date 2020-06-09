COVID-19 admission only after payment of ₹4-8 lakh: hospital

Saroj Super Speciality Hospital, a private hospital in the city, has released a circular that the bill for COVID-19 patients would be a minimum of ₹3 lakh “irrespective of the number of days of stay or category of patient”. However, M. Khajuria, executive director of the hospital, who issued the circular, said that it has been superseded by another circular.

“We have issued another circular on June 6 and we have revised the rates. These are not the current rates,” Mr. Khajuria told The Hindu. He promised to share the new rates and the circular, but did not respond to multiple calls and messages.

The earlier order dated June 4 said that the patient will be admitted “only after advance payment” of ₹4 lakh, ₹5 lakh, or ₹8 lakh depending on the type of room. “This is to inform all concerned in the hospital, all panels, that Saroj Super Speciality Hospital and Saroj Medical Institute as per instructions from Govt. of Delhi, India, are going to start facility for treatment of COVID-19 patients,” the order said.

“₹3 Lacs will be the minimum bill irrespective of number of days of stay/category of the patient… Patient will be admitted only after advance of ₹4 Lacs in 2 bedded/3 bedded category and ₹5 Lacs in Single Room and ₹8 Lacs in ICU. This is as per the order by the management and for immediate implementation (sic),” the June 4 circular read.

Also, under different packages, it was mentioned that the “package per day for ICU with ventilator” is ₹1 lakh.

On Monday evening, the hospital issued a clarification, after the circular was highlighted by the media.

Hospital clarifies

“It has been brought to our notice that an out-of-date circular, which was for panel patients, is being circulated on social media as the treatment charge for COVID-19 patients. We confirm that COVID-19 patients’ admissions have started only from June 8. 2020, and are being charged as per the revised treatment cost declared to the Government of Delhi on June 6, 2020. We at ‘Saroj’ encourage treatment at home and have offered a package of less than ₹1,900 per day, including COVID kit,” the clarification read.

When contacted, another official at the hospital did not disclose the new rates or the new circular, which was mentioned by Mr. Khajuria.