COVID-19 | 6 members of Delhi patient’s family test positive for coronavirus

NEW DELHI

04 March 2020 14:51 IST

14 Italian tourists and their Indian driver also test positive

Six family members of the Delhi patient who tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this week have also tested positive and are currently under treatment.

Also, 14 of 21 Italian tourists who were travelling as a group in northern India tested positive for COVID-19. Their Indian driver has also tested positive for the virus.

Advertising

Advertising

Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday that all the Italian tourists were at Chhawala ITBP medical camp currently. The Principal Secretary to PMO will also be holding a review meeting on Wednesday to oversee the COVID-19 preparedness.

Three new cases were confirmed earlier this week, including one in Delhi, one in Telangana and another Italian tourist who tested positive in Jaipur.

Also read | 2 Noida schools shut after Delhi man tests positive | 6 cases with high viral load detected in Agra

“Apart from the three COVID-19 positive cases from Kerala, who have recovered, three (3) more cases have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Now, we have 14 new cases of the Italian tourists who have tested positive. They are in isolation at our medical camp. Their Indian driver is also positive. The Delhi patient has infected his six family members,” said Mr. Vardhan.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that in the light of experts across the world advising against mass gatherings, he has decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programmes.

India will also be establishing a COVID-19 testing lab in Iran.